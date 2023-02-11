Rinku Ghosh on 'Junooniyat’ going off air: I take it as the beginning of another new chapter

Rinku

MUMBAI: Actress Rinku Ghosh says that it’s sad that her show Junooniyat is going to end. But it’s the start of something new as well, she says. 

“Well, at first, I was a little sad. I was not prepared for this to end so soon, as the show is doing well. It's the second highest time spent on the channel in the friction category, people too were loving it.  While doing a serial there are many bonds you make with your co actors as we spend most of our time with each other. So, it's like a family is breaking. But now I take it as the beginning of another new chapter. 'Every end has a new beginning',” she says.
 
Tv industry is very unpredictable, she says, adding, “In the TV industry anything can happen anytime. It all depends on the people what content they like or dislike. So, I just go with the flow and concentrate on my work and character.”

Talking about the her upcoming plans, she says, “I'm looking for a really strong pivotal role. I just cannot do a character which does not add any value to the main story line. As I said earlier that in TV the content's likes and dislikes depend on our viewers. Sometimes they get stuck to one particular show that they are watching. Whereas there maybe/are better shows on different channels. Hence to make them shift to a different show can take time.”

