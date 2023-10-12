Rinku Ghosh: Nepotism or no nepotism, ultimately it is always the talent, sincerity and hard work that counts

MUMBAI: In the entertainment industry networking and references matter when it comes to getting the right opportunity. Actor Rinku Ghosh agrees and shares her point of view.

“Yes, networks and references make it easy to get opportunities, but that's the case in every sector. Hard work and merit has its value but at times luck plays a huge part. Sometimes a non-deserving person may get the work just because of mere contacts, or sheer luck,” she says.

Nepotism also exists no matter how much we deny. “Nepotism is a little over-hyped word. I take it as a family run business. Just like how a family gives the next generation to run the legacy, it's the same way. Now it depends on the nepo kid's talent to take the legacy forward or not. It's the same way as people use their contacts. Have you noticed that in the South, the entire Industry is run by star kids? And they are doing so good and the same people love them who talk against nepotism. Ultimately it is always the talent, sincerity and hard work that counts,” she adds.

Not getting the right opportunity or losing one opportunity can be frustrating. “One needs to be patient in this industry. Just believe in yourself, and keep working towards your goal,” she says.

Entertainment industry is not an easy place to survive. Nothing works according to plan here. Whoever is successful today just loses all the success overnight.

“There is no fixed guarantee of success anywhere in life. Especially in our industry anything can happen overnight. Why talk about industry, today one becomes a star with just one viral reel,” she ends.



