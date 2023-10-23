RIP! Alibaba- Daastan-E-Kabul actor Mohit Abrol loses his brother Sohit

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul has been winning the hearts of the audience. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show. Now there is some upsetting news for the fans of the show as actor Mohit Abrol has lost his brother Sohit.

Fighting back tears, Mohit confirmed the news of his brother’s passing to a news portal saying, “Yes, he passed away on 21st October 2023. It was due to a cardiac arrest. He was eight years younger than me.” He has said that it is a devastating and tough time for his family to come to terms on his brother’s loss. As a mark of respect to his brother and his memory, Mohit put up Sohit’s picture on his social media page;

Mohit has been part of several Tv shows like Balika Vadhu, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne, Swaragini, Ganga and Vidya. He has also been part of shows like Razia Sultan, Porus, and Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul.

We pray that Mohit and his family get the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Credit-Pinkvilla