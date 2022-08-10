RIP! Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passes away at 69

Ashok Grover was a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant. The reason for his death is still not disclosed.
Ashneer Grover

MUMBAI: Former Shark Tank India’s judge Ashneer Grover took to his social media page to share that he has lost his father Ashok Grover. He shared a picture of his dad and captioned it, “Bye Papa. Love You. Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven.”

Ashok Grover was a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant. The reason for his death is still not disclosed. 

Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2. 

Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Latestly

