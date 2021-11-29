RIP! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan's mother leaves for heavenly abode in Delhi

MUMBAI: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who plays the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, took to his Instagram to share a sad news with his fans. Deepesh's mother passed away in Delhi.

He shared, 'Maa tum kyu chali gai. Love u maa tum bhaut yaad aaogi.I'll miss u maa.aakhiri samay mai pitaji leney aaye hongey tumhe.bhaut pyar karta hoo maa mai tumse. mai jaanta hoo tum mere aas paas hee ho. maa tum jaha bhi ho bus sukoon mai ho bhagwan se ye hee prarthrna hai agley janam mai bhi maa mai tumhara hee beta banu'

Losing a parent has always been heartbreaking. We may not be able to compensate the irreplaceable loss in his life but we are sending alot of strength to him to cope with it and keep continuing to pursue his craft like always.

On the work front, apart from Babhiji Ghar Par Hain we saw Deepesh in Nehha Pendse's show May I Come In Madam?.

