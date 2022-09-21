RIP! Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at the age of 58

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back once again but this time with a sad piece of news for our ardent readers.

Comedian Raju Srivastava who was admitted to the hospital last month was fighting for his life ever since then.

The comedian's health went through various ups and downs.

And now, after almost 40 days after getting admitted to the hospital, Raju has passed away.

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10th after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

Raju's family gave time-to-time updates about his health.

Also, his well-wishers prayed every day for his well-being.

Raju was just 58 and he is no more with us.

It is indeed a testing time for Raju's family and friends.

He was the nation's favourite comedian who is no more between us to make us laugh with his amazing standup comedy.

The further details about Raju's last rites are yet to be known.

May his soul rest in peace!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.