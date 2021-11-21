RIP! Kahiin to Hoga and Anupama actress Madhavi Gogate passes away due to Corona

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Corona hasn’t yet ended and there are still people who are contracting the virus. While some are getting cured, there are people who are losing their lives too, though the numbers are far less than what it was.

The entertainment industry has lost many celebrities due to this pandemic, and the television industry has lost another talented actress.

Madhavi Gogate, best known for her performance in serials like Kahi Toh Hoga and Anupama, passed away due to corona.

Her condition was quite serious and she breathed her last today at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. The actress was 58 years old and is survived by her husband and two kids.

Madhavi was last seen in Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal channel. She was loved for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin to Hoga where she essayed the role of a lovable and caring mother of Sujal.

In recent times we did see her as Anupama’s mother in the serial “Anupama” but later on, she was replaced by Savita Prabhune.

Condolences to Madhavi’s family and they may get the strength to cope with this loss.

May her soul rest in peace!

