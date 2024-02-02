RIP! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey dies of Cervical cancer at 32

MUMBAI: Model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey who has been part of many films has reportedly died of cervical cancer. Her team has sent out an official statement saying that she died on Thursday night. The Karma actress was in her hometown Kapur where she breathed her last.

Poonam’s official Instagram id shared the statement, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” It further read, “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Poonam’s manager has also confirmed the news with the news portal Zoom.

This news comes as a shock to her fans and the film fraternity as there was no prior news of her being unwell and battling cancer. Her sudden demise has surely left her fans in a state of shock.

Poonam made her movie debut in 2013 with the film Nasha. She first gained immense acclaim when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However she later said that it was only a publicity stunt.

Poonam was known for her bold and sexy outfit choices. She never failed to make heads turn wherever she went.

We pray Poonam’s family and friends find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Credit-Zoom&FreePressJournal