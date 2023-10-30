RIP! Matthew Perry's funeral be attended by Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' cast; Lisa Kudrow planning to adopt his beloved pet dog 'Alfred’

Friends and the actor's fans from all over the world are expressing their condolences via social media. The show's Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow, is going to adopt Perry's pooch. She also talked about the actor's apparent cause of death.
Matthew Perry

MUMBAI :Everyone was shocked by the news of Matthew Perry's death. The famous actor, best known for portraying the perfect sarcasm Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died in his Los Angeles hot tub. None of the key cast members have responded to the heartbreaking news yet, but a source has disclosed that every member will attend the funeral.

Perry started his acting career as a child actor. After relocating to Los Angeles, he made his TV debut in the 1983 show Not Necessarily the News. He has since starred in a number of sitcoms, but Friends was the show that gave him his big break.

Following his tragic death, Matthew Perry left behind millions of dollars and memories. In addition, he has parted ways with Alfred, his dog that he adopted three years before. According to a recent story, Lisa Kudrow is thinking of adopting Alfred. All five cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc will attend Perry's funeral, the insider confirmed to the popular local news portal.

"Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred," the insider said. Furthermore, Lisa revealed the potential cause of Matthew Perry's death. The actress reportedly expressed her shock at the news, speculating that he might have taken the prescribed medication before going in the hot tub.

Perry's Friends co-stars, meantime, are equally in shock over their close friend's death; it's difficult for them to accept that one of their brothers is no longer with them. In response to Matthew Perry's death, Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Janice on the show, wrote, “What a loss.The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

