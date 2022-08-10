RIP! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his Andheri apartment due to drug overdose

MUMBAI:Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was today found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon due to drug overdose. The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

As per reports, Aditya has featured in over 400 plus commercials and was most recently seen in the ZEE5 OTT series Poison. The actor’s friend Subuhi Joshi too confirmed the news of his death.

Aditya had been a part of several projects like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Red, and Aahat among others.

We pray that his soul rests in peace.

