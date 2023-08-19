RIP! TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to heart attack in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Recently there have been many unexpected deaths due to cardiac arrests in showbiz. Unfortunately we have lost another life. Tv actor Pawan who has been part of many TV and Tamil Tv shows succumbed to a cardiac arrest at 5 a.m at his residence in Mumbai on Friday (August 18). The actor was only 25 years old.

Pawan’s body will be brought to his native place Mandya in Mumbai and his final rites will be performed there. He hailed from Mandya district in Karnataka and was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi. Pawan was living in Mumbai for work and his sudden demise has shocked many.

This sad news has come a month after Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana died due to cardiac arrest in Bangkok.

We pray that Pawan's Soul Rests in Peace.

