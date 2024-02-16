R.I.P! Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to cardiac arrest

Kavita Chaudhary who worked in the serial Udaan that aired on Doordarshan passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest, her last rites will take place today.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 11:55
Kavita Chaudhary

MUMBAI: This morning the entertainment industry woke up to the sudden demise of television actress Kavita Chaudhary who is best known for her role in the serial Doordarshan's Udaan. 

The actress suffered a heart attack on February 15th in Amritsar. According to reports.Her last rites were performed on Friday morning.

The actress is known for doing many TV shows on Doordarshan in 1980s and 1990s. She is known for her characters in serials like Your Honour, Apradhi Kaun!, and IPS Diaries.

The actress was the younger sister of police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya who was the second woman officer in Indian Police Service (IPS) in India.

The show that the actress was a part of was based on her sister titled “Udaan”

The show aired from 1989 to 1991. It was re-telecast on Doordarshan during COVID-19 pandemic.

(ALSO READ : Pandya Store: Oh no! Suman suffers cardiac arrest, Natasha fights the Makwanas alone )

She was also the batchmate at National School of Drama along with stars like Anang Desai, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher.

Anag who was a close friend of Kaviy had told a media portal that Kavita had cancer a few years ago and she kept it a secret as she didn’t want people to know about it.

He also revealed that he had spoken to her fifteen days ago and she seems very unwell, her nephew had informed him about her death.

Well, these days cardiac arrest is becoming very common one must really take good care of their health and get tests on them.

TellyChakkar extended heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in these difficult times.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Pandya Store: Oh no! Suman suffers cardiac arrest, Natasha fights the Makwanas alone

Kavita Chaudhary R.I.P Udaan Doordarshan TellyChakkar Anang Desai Satish Kaushik Anupam Kher Television News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2
MUMBAI : There have been a lot of reports about War 2. This time, the movie will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik...
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba felt uneasy, Fainted in her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Jhanak: Heartbroken! Jhanak devastated to hear Anirudh hates her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Keerat reveals truth to Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Indraxi
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
Parth
Interesting: Netizens are in awe of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s INTIMATE CHEMISTRY in #MananHacked; say ‘Them seducing and pulling each other is…’
Shreyansh Kaurav
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shreyansh Kaurav enters Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi!
Sumbul
Aww! "I’d do anything for you" Kavya's Sumbul wishes her little sister Saniya a happy birthday, check out their adorable childhood pictures together
1
EXCLUSIVE: Gully Boy fame Prateek Kumar bags Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi
Isha Malviya
Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya talks about her upcoming projects