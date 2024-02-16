R.I.P! Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: This morning the entertainment industry woke up to the sudden demise of television actress Kavita Chaudhary who is best known for her role in the serial Doordarshan's Udaan.

The actress suffered a heart attack on February 15th in Amritsar. According to reports.Her last rites were performed on Friday morning.

The actress is known for doing many TV shows on Doordarshan in 1980s and 1990s. She is known for her characters in serials like Your Honour, Apradhi Kaun!, and IPS Diaries.

The actress was the younger sister of police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya who was the second woman officer in Indian Police Service (IPS) in India.

The show that the actress was a part of was based on her sister titled “Udaan”

The show aired from 1989 to 1991. It was re-telecast on Doordarshan during COVID-19 pandemic.

(ALSO READ : Pandya Store: Oh no! Suman suffers cardiac arrest, Natasha fights the Makwanas alone )

She was also the batchmate at National School of Drama along with stars like Anang Desai, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher.

Anag who was a close friend of Kaviy had told a media portal that Kavita had cancer a few years ago and she kept it a secret as she didn’t want people to know about it.

He also revealed that he had spoken to her fifteen days ago and she seems very unwell, her nephew had informed him about her death.

Well, these days cardiac arrest is becoming very common one must really take good care of their health and get tests on them.

TellyChakkar extended heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in these difficult times.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Pandya Store: Oh no! Suman suffers cardiac arrest, Natasha fights the Makwanas alone )