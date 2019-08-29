News

Rishabh dismisses Ishani's sexual harassment case against Abhay in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Abhay marks his entry in Sanjivani, where he comes across Ishani.

Abhay starts flirting with Ishani, who gives a fitting reply to him.

Abhay asks Rishabh to have Ishani with him during his surgery.

Abhay asks her to give him a sponge bath.

Ishani loses her cool and decides to file a sexual harassment case on Abhay.

However, Rishabh handles Abhay smartly and informs Ishani that he was just joking.

It will be really interesting to see how Ishani teaches a lesson to Abhay.

past seven days