Rishabh dismisses Ishani's sexual harassment case against Abhay in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Abhay marks his entry in Sanjivani, where he comes across Ishani.



Abhay starts flirting with Ishani, who gives a fitting reply to him.



Abhay asks Rishabh to have Ishani with him during his surgery.



Abhay asks her to give him a sponge bath.



Ishani loses her cool and decides to file a sexual harassment case on Abhay.



However, Rishabh handles Abhay smartly and informs Ishani that he was just joking.



It will be really interesting to see how Ishani teaches a lesson to Abhay.