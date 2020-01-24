Rishabh helps Preeta Kundali Bhagya 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Preeta asks Shrushti about why Karan is not here did he received her calls. Shrishti feels sorry and tells her that Karan is ignoring her calls. Sarla also tells Preeta that Lutra refused to support them, Sarla tells Preeta everything how Kareena and Ramona insulted her and starts crying.

Sherlyn Ramona Kareena goes to the room where they locked Rakhi. they scold her because she supported Preeta. Rakhi refuses to reply to any of their accusations. She says that if Mahesh was not in a coma, they would not dare to treat her this way. Kareena calls Karan and lies to him that Sarla came here and warned and threatened her to release Preeta Kareena and Ramona is happy when Karan supports them.

Karan says that Kareena did the right thing and disconnects the call. He refuses to answer Rishabh’s call and sits beside Mahira. Rishabh goes to the police station and visits Preeta and her family. Rishabh says he looks at Preeta’s family as his own family. He promises to take back the complaint and gets Preeta out of the jail. Sherlyn is excited that Preeta is in the prison and both Rishabh and Prithvi are unavailable to help her. Rishabh’s lawyer enters with Preeta’s bail appeal. He reveals about being Sherlyn’s husband, the one who made the complaint to the police and mentions that he has the authority to take it back. He gets Preeta released and takes back the complaint too.