“Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of Parda Hai Parda” Neetu Kapoor reminisces her fond memories with Rishi Kapoor on COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

MUMBAI: This weekend on COLORS ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi will celebrate the ‘retro special’ with Padma Shri- singer Usha Uthup who will be seen as a special guest for this episode. The viewers will witness a blast from the past as they will get to watch Neetu Kapoor recreating her yaadgaar moments with the late Rishi Kapoor on their hit song ‘Parda Hai Parda’ for the first time on television. 

While several stupendous performances await the audience this week, the terrific performance by ‘All Star’ group on ‘Parda Hai Parda’ will steal the spotlight. After enjoying every bit of their act, judge Marzi Pestonji can’t help but requests Neetu Kapoor to recreate this superhit song on stage. Neetu Kapoor sportingly steps up and gives a marvellous performance taking everyone down the nostalgia, she goes ahead and shares her fond memories of the late Rishi Kapoor from the song’s shoot saying, “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of this song’s shoot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose but what was going in my mind was something else”. However, their natural chemistry certainly worked its magic in the end and etched this song in our memories forever!

Catch more such fun moments on Dance Deewane Juniors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm only on COLORS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 11:17

