“Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor”, Shabaash Mithu actor Taapsee Pannu gets candid while remembering late Rishi Kapoor on COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 14:54
“Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor”, Shabaash Mithu actor Taapsee Pannu gets candid while remembering late Rishi Kapoor o

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ grand finale is right around the corner, and we all can’t be more excited! While all the contestants continue to raise the bar of entertainment this weekend with their fiery performances, our esteemed judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji will be seen welcoming Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Pannu and former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on the show to promote their upcoming movie.

Taapsee Pannu, who is playing the cricketer’s role in this biopic, remembers her fond moments with Rishi Kapoor that melts everyone’s hearts. 

As the show gets in the middle of ‘Race To Finale’, Taapsee enjoys the mind-blowing performances of the juniors and wishes them luck for the grand finale. Later, while talking about Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee opens her treasure of memories and shares her experience of working with the legend saying, “Rishi Kapoor ji was fun to be around during work. Initially when I met him the first thing he said was “what kind of name is this, Taapsee?’  in jest”.  The beautiful actor further adds, “Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor after knowing that I have done 10 South Indian films. During the ‘Mulk’ shoot, we shared a great bond and had a good time working together.. I used to call him a bully bag. I used to feel proud listening to the compliments from him. Working with him and getting compliments will always be one of my greatest achievements. I will always flaunt the compliments that I got from Rishi Ji and will remember them.”

This ‘Race to Finale’ week is filled with a series of dhamakedaar performances, excitement, and endless entertainment that you do not want to miss!

To catch all the excitement and fun, stay tuned to ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm only on COLORS

Dance Deewane Juniors Colors Neetu Kapoor Nora Fatehi Marzi Pestonji Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu Rishi Ji Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 14:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Something emerges out of Samudra Manthan
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Emotional! Judge Urmila Matondkar gets teary-eyed when she learns about contestant Riya and Varsha’s journeys
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein: Oh No! Niranjan is in deadly danger, Shree arrives at the spot
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Exclusive! “The real hero of any project is the script and that is the basic parameter I look forward to” Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
MUMBAI: No doubt with his amazing acting contribution actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi has been winning the hearts of the fans....
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video