“Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor”, Shabaash Mithu actor Taapsee Pannu gets candid while remembering late Rishi Kapoor on COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ grand finale is right around the corner, and we all can’t be more excited! While all the contestants continue to raise the bar of entertainment this weekend with their fiery performances, our esteemed judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji will be seen welcoming Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Pannu and former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on the show to promote their upcoming movie.

Taapsee Pannu, who is playing the cricketer’s role in this biopic, remembers her fond moments with Rishi Kapoor that melts everyone’s hearts.

As the show gets in the middle of ‘Race To Finale’, Taapsee enjoys the mind-blowing performances of the juniors and wishes them luck for the grand finale. Later, while talking about Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee opens her treasure of memories and shares her experience of working with the legend saying, “Rishi Kapoor ji was fun to be around during work. Initially when I met him the first thing he said was “what kind of name is this, Taapsee?’ in jest”. The beautiful actor further adds, “Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor after knowing that I have done 10 South Indian films. During the ‘Mulk’ shoot, we shared a great bond and had a good time working together.. I used to call him a bully bag. I used to feel proud listening to the compliments from him. Working with him and getting compliments will always be one of my greatest achievements. I will always flaunt the compliments that I got from Rishi Ji and will remember them.”

This ‘Race to Finale’ week is filled with a series of dhamakedaar performances, excitement, and endless entertainment that you do not want to miss!

