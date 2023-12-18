Rishikesh Ingley on being part of Honeymoon Suite 911: I knew this was something different

MUMBAI: Actor Rishikesh Ingley, who has been part of projects such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and will be seen in web series Honeymoon Suite 911 on ALLT Balaji, says that he loved the story of the series. Talking about his role, he says the character is multi-layered.

“Well, when I got a brief narration of the story, I knew this was something different and when I read the script I found it very intriguing. I am playing Ajay in this web series. He is a spoiled, arrogant and rude son of a rich businessman who owns a huge and famous resort in Kasauli,” he says.

He adds, “After reading the script, I found the role of Ajay to be very strong and I knew I could play it off. I really enjoyed playing this role.”

Talking about working in a web series, he says, “Well, it is different as it has a different and a wider audience. You have more freedom to perform. You also get to be part of some interesting concepts and stories and you get to work with some of the best creative minds which eventually helps your growth as an artist.”

He adds, “I have one more web series which will be releasing next year. I can't divulge more details at this point of time but I am very excited about it.”

OTT has changed the way the entertainment industry works, he says, adding, “I won't call it a boom, but a boon for the entertainment industry. It gives a platform to so many creative minds to come up with some good content and interesting concepts. It is a boon for actors as well as now we get an opportunity to be part of some of the best projects and work with some of the best people in the industry.”

His journey has taught him a lot, he says, “Of course, I can never forget my first break in TV which was for the show Shakti on Colors. This really taught and groomed me as an actor. Then being part of the big screen as the main antagonist in the regional films. And the best experience was to work with Mohit Suri sir for Ek Villain Returns. And now I am part of some of the best content on OTT. I have been part of the Airline industry and the HR industry before joining this fabulous entertainment industry. Yes, there is a lot of glamour but one has to have a very strong mind, positive attitude, hard work and patience to survive in this industry.”

Honeymoon Suite 911 is captivating audiences with its intriguing storyline, talented cast, and high production values. The story is inspired by true events. The story and screenplay is written by Siddharth Injeti, who is also the Head Of Content at ALTT, and the series director is Madhur Agarwal. ALTT is led by Vivek Koka as Chief Business Officer. The web series is produced by Rainbow Digital Entertainment (Rajesh Srivastav and M.P. Singh) and is a must-watch.