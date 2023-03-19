Rishina Kandhari does not relate to her character in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

TV actress Rishina Kandhari, who plays the role of Priya Raichand in the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', said that although she loves to play the character, she doesn't really relate to it as Priya is very complicated and she is personally very sorted and simple.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 15:00
Rishina Kandhari does not relate to her character in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

MUMBAI:TV actress Rishina Kandhari, who plays the role of Priya Raichand in the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', said that although she loves to play the character, she doesn't really relate to it as Priya is very complicated and she is personally very sorted and simple.

"My role in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' is Priya Raichand. She's the parallel lead of the show. A well-educated outgoing girl, who wants to work and start her business but has been suppressed by her rich and famous Raichand family. A victim of circumstances trying to fight her battle on her own, with the entire family against her," she said.

She added: "I don't relate to Priya as I'm totally the opposite in real life. But many relate to my character and the way I'm playing it looks so real that I'm gaining a lot of praise for my performance and sympathy for my character from the audience."

Ask her if she thinks that age difference is a barrier in relationships, and she said: "Only in India, that too only for elderly women and younger men. But if the man is double his age no one has a problem here or even abroad."

The actress, who was also seen in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev', 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' among others, shared that the audiences for TV and OTT are completely different and they have distinct demands in terms of content.

"We cater to the audience and they like saas-bahu drama. OTT and the TV audience are totally different. TV has a fixed audience," she added.

Talking about her experience working with her co-actors Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, the 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' actress concluded: "I share a special bond with Iqbal bhai, he calls me his little sister on and off set. He's very loving and caring and keeps feeding chocolates to everyone on set all the time."

SOURCE-IANS

TV actress Rishina Kandhari who plays the role of Priya Raichand in the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter -...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi goes against Dadi to save Ranbir from danger
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the topposition from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'
MUMBAI:Actor Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his next film 'Yodha', an action thriller.Sidharth on early...
Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: 'Can't deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach'
MUMBAI:Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman had a "butterfly or two" in her stomach ahead of walking on the ramp at a...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sharmila Tagore
When Nawab Pataudi went down on one knee for Sharmila Tagore in Paris
My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage
Riya Sharma: My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage
Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
Varun Kasturia
Varun Kasturia: When Manav sir watched my first scene, he appreciated my work
Anshuman
Anshuman's 'Love Poem' reflects what happened to him in past three years
Abeer Singh
Abeer Singh on his role in 'YRKKH': Kairav Goenka has alpha male traits