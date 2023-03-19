Rishina Kandhari does not relate to her character in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

MUMBAI:TV actress Rishina Kandhari, who plays the role of Priya Raichand in the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', said that although she loves to play the character, she doesn't really relate to it as Priya is very complicated and she is personally very sorted and simple.

"My role in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' is Priya Raichand. She's the parallel lead of the show. A well-educated outgoing girl, who wants to work and start her business but has been suppressed by her rich and famous Raichand family. A victim of circumstances trying to fight her battle on her own, with the entire family against her," she said.

She added: "I don't relate to Priya as I'm totally the opposite in real life. But many relate to my character and the way I'm playing it looks so real that I'm gaining a lot of praise for my performance and sympathy for my character from the audience."

Ask her if she thinks that age difference is a barrier in relationships, and she said: "Only in India, that too only for elderly women and younger men. But if the man is double his age no one has a problem here or even abroad."

The actress, who was also seen in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev', 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' among others, shared that the audiences for TV and OTT are completely different and they have distinct demands in terms of content.

"We cater to the audience and they like saas-bahu drama. OTT and the TV audience are totally different. TV has a fixed audience," she added.

Talking about her experience working with her co-actors Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, the 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' actress concluded: "I share a special bond with Iqbal bhai, he calls me his little sister on and off set. He's very loving and caring and keeps feeding chocolates to everyone on set all the time."

SOURCE-IANS