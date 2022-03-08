Rishton Ka Chakravyuh fame actor Ankit Siwach shares his love for fitness

MUMBAI:Ankit Siwach is a well-known actor and hottie who has starred in a number of well-known Hindi television shows such as Adhiraj Pandey in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ram/Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh in Manmohini, and Vikram Jai Singh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. He appears in the romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar from Voot Select in 2021 as Vyom & Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar on star.

The actor often gives his followers pictures, workout reel videos in which he displays his toned body. A fitness enthusiast who is extremely picky about his fitness, he is also a fantastic actress. The actor maintains a strict fitness regimen and makes sure to work out every day, despite his hectic shooting schedule. Ankit Siwach has a sizeable fan base of 128k+ followers on social media and his sculpted abs are a big subject of conversation, and he never misses an occasion to flaunt them to his fans.

Speaking of his fitness regime, he said, "I always make sure to follow my schedule and avoid doing any unusual or novel things. I enjoy doing aerobic exercises, dancing, crossfit, and other sports activites such as basketball. I take care to maintain my fitness and take a lot of pride in it. I've been rigorous about being fit ever since I was a youngster. Since I've always focused on the long term rather than the immediate, working out in the gym has always been a part of my routine."