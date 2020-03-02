Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi set major friendship goals!

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is an Indian actor model and television host. Wahi rose to fame in the popular youth show Dil Mill Gaye and in addition to his acting career Karan has participated in stage shows and has hosted several award shows and TV shows further he participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rhitvik Dhanjani is one of the popular Tv actor and host. Dhanjani is famously known for playing the role of Arun Digvijay in Pavitra Rishta. He has participated in much reality TV shows like Nach Baliye, Dare to Dance, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jha.

No we came across a nostalgic picture of the two which gives a major friendship goal.

The best thing about the duo you will see in their friendship is the positivity and how much fun they have when they are together. The two are the closest knit you will ever witness. If one would ask who have the major friendship goal in television industry the answer will be absolutely Rithvik and Karan. Their bond is just unmatchable and are the oldest pal in the television industry.

Check out some of the mad clicks of the two :