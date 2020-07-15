Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey recreate an iconic scene from Sholay

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is a very comparative industry, and one would rarely get to see true friendships in the industry and it’s very difficult for one to sustain friendships.

But Rithvik and Ravi set major friendship goals and have proved that in this entertainment industry, actors can be friends.

The two are the thickest of friends and share a brotherly bond, and are inseparable.

Now, we came across a video where the two are seen enacting a scene from the movie Sholay.

In the video, they are enacting the climax scene of the cult movie and it’s a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, both Ravi and Rithvik share funny posts and keeps their fans entertained.

No doubt they are called the Jai and Veeru of television and give major friendship goals.

