Rithvik Dhanjani’s mother suggests a smart business idea as an alternative career option!

Rithvik took a video along with his mother where she proposed a business idea. She supposed that there are many places where tea is not served well and that there are many people who are addicted to tea.
Rithvik Dhanjani

MUMBAI : Well, Rithvik Dhanjani has many friends in the entertainment industry.

The entertainment industry is a very comparative industry, and one would rarely get to see true friendships in the industry and it’s very difficult for one to sustain friendships.

Karan Wahi, Rithvik and Ravi Dubey set major friendship goals and have proved that in this entertainment industry ‘Actors can be friends’ and not just friends but best of friends.

They have been friends for a very long time and still remain to be close pals even after so many years.

A few years ago the three musketeers had done the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. In that show also we saw how the three stood by each other and encouraged each other to do the stunts well and helped them to face the fear. If one remembers always on Khatron Ke Khiladi we had a family round where family members used to come and help the contestant to complete a stunt.

Along with that he is also very close to his mother. Now, Rithvik took a video along with his mother where she proposed a business idea. She supposed that there are many places where tea is not served well and that there are many people who are addicted to tea. Hence Rithvik’s mother suggested opening a business of tea. He also made her take a trip to a metro ride from the pilot’s cabin!

Take a look: 

It is an extremely sweet gesture of Rithvik towards his mother, isn’t it?

 

 


 

 

 
 
 
 

