Rits Badiani and Satvik Sankhyan bag a music video

MUMBAI: Every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to our readers. And today, we bring to you an exclusive and interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. Apart from television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit, followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

Recently, we reported about Prince Narula collaborating with Shruti Sinha and Naina Singh for a music video.

Now, the latest buzz is that actors and social media influencers Ritika Badiani (Rits) and Satvik Sankhyan will be seen in an upcoming music video.

Rits is known for her stint in Airlift and Chaman Bahar while Satvik is a popular social media influencer. He was also known to be dating popular Television and Bollywood actress Aashika Bhatia.

We couldn’t connect with the duo for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

