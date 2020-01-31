Ritu Phogat flaunts her hairstyle

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat, who is a popular wrestler and mixed martial artist, is a pretty active social media user.

She regularly posts something from her professional and personal life. She has yet again shared a picture wherein she can be seen flaunting her hairstyle.

Clad in an ethnic wear, she can be seen showcasing her side profile in the picture. She wore a simple yet beautiful necklace to accessorize her look. And, it seems she did side French braid, which is suiting her outfit.

Take a look below and share your thoughts on her hairstyle.

Recently, Ritu promoted Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film, Chhalaang, in a quirky way. She shared a poster of the film wherein Rajkummar can be seen sleeping while Nushrat and the students can be seen looking at him disappointedly. She captioned her post as, “Main Chhalaang le payi kyunki mere Masterji so nahi rahe the. In bacchon ka kya hoga!!!”

Check out her post here.

Ritu is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant, wrestler Geeta Phogat, is her elder sister.