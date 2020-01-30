Ritu Phogat REVEALS how she unleashes her inner child

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat, who is a popular wrestler and mixed martial artist, has a cute way to unleash her inner child.

Well, the stylish sports personality, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning a cute shirt dress with images of the famous animal cartoon characters, Mickey and Minnie mouse, printed on it.

Sharing the picture, Ritu wrote that there is a child inside each one of us. She further mentioned that her inner child comes out in the form of a Mickey and Minnie dress. Take a look at her post below.

Recently, Ritu promoted Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film, Chhalaang, in a quirky way. She shared a poster of the film wherein Rajkummar can be seen sleeping while Nushrat and the students can be seen looking at him disappointedly. She captioned her post as, “Main Chhalaang le payi kyunki mere Masterji so nahi rahe the. In bacchon ka kya hoga!!!”

Check out her post here.

Ritu is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant, wrestler Geeta Phogat, is her elder sister. Aamir Khan’s 2016 sports film Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters. Speaking about Chhalaang, it is an upcoming black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta and backed by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are portraying the lead roles in it. The film is set to hit the theatres on 13 March 2020.



