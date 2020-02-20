Ritvik Arora takes a hilarious dig on his onscreen wedding in YRHPK in his latest post

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is presently seen in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The show is currently witnessing the weddings of Abeer-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu. While the wedding is over, a lot more drama is set to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

We have always seen that celebrations take place on a grand level in Rajan Shahi's shows and this one being a major part of the show, everything had to be perfect.

While the stars had quite fun getting all decked up in beautiful attires, Ritvik Arora took to Instagram where he shared one of his dulha looks. Well, we couldn't stop swooning over his handsomeness, however, this time, it was Ritvik's caption that caught our attention.

The actor revealed that he is the first man in his family to get married twice. And leaving some space after his caption, Ritvik mentioned 'Obviously onscreen'. Isn't that hilarious?

Take a look at Ritvik's post: