Ritvik Arora thinks THIS is the best quality of his YRHPK co-star Kaveri Priyam

Ritvik Arora is all praises for his Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam.

07 Apr 2020 10:50 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been well-received by the viewers. While Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma's pair has done wonders and fans are loving their sweet chemistry, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam's brand new jodi has made everyone fall in love with them.

We have seen Kuhu and Kunal always at loggerheads but there were times when their chemistry won everyone's hearts.

Ritvik and Kaveri share a great bond off-screen and have always been praising each other on various occasions.

Recently, when Ritvik was asked to say something about Kaveri as an actor, Ritvik was all praises for her.

The actor said that Kaveri is extremely professional and doesn’t give up until she has delivered a perfect shot. Ritvik thinks this is the best thing about Kaveri. He says that he has learnt many things from her.

Well, Ritvik and Kaveri have many similar traits and one of them is that both the actors co-incidentally share the same birth date which is 22nd October.

Only an artist can understand and value other artist's talent and Ritvik proved it with his latest statement.

