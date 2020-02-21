Rival Channel offers two shows to the Bhabhiji Ghar par Hai producer!

MUMBAI: Channel rivalry is not new in the industry and the latest buzz doing the rounds is that producer duo Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli, who have produced hit shows such as F.I.R, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, May I come in Madam? and Happu ki Ultan Paltan, have been offered two shows on a rival channel at an exorbitant price. Well, here's the catch, they have been offered these shows with the condition that they are exclusive and leave their two current hit shows.we tried reaching out to Kohli's they were unavailable for comment.