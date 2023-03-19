Riya Sharma: My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage

TV actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in the show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', shared that she is enjoying playing her character and the way it is evolving in the show and facing every situation courageously.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 12:52
My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage

MUMBAI : TV actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in the show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', shared that she is enjoying playing her character and the way it is evolving in the show and facing every situation courageously.

Tara, in the fantasy drama, will soon be shown going beyond the time to meet a neurosurgeon Dhruv, played by Ishaan Dhawan. She wants Dhruv to travel along with her for her brother's treatment, and in the meantime, undergoes emotional turmoil.

The actress explained what her on-screen character is going through in the show and what all new audiences can expect in the coming episodes of the show.

She said: "I am enjoying portraying the character of Tarapriya, and I am loving the way Tara's journey is shaping up in the 21st century. She faces every challenge with so much courage and positivity, which is commendable."

In the upcoming episodes, Tara, who travelled through time to meet Dhruv and wants to take him for the treatment of her brother will be forced to kidnap him.

Riya elaborated on the upcoming sequence in the show and said: "From being a princess in her era to actually washing utensils in this era, Tara is proving that when it is about your family, you can go to any extent to safeguard them, and their life. I think the upcoming episodes will showcase a different side of Tara."

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras.

Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels against time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

 

SOURCE-IANS

Riya Sharma Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare Ishaan Dhawan Dhruv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter -...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
'She brings so much class': Jatin Goswami on Sharmila Tagore in 'Gulmohar'
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Delhi Crime 2', and others,...
Riya Sharma: My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage
MUMBAI : TV actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in the show '...
'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will be seen as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show, 'Indian...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
Twinkle
Check out 5 unknown facts about actress Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat from the show Udaariyaan
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami approached to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami approached to be part of the show?
Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a shocking secret about Aamir Khan while shooting for the movie “Ghulam”
Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a shocking secret about Aamir Khan while shooting for the movie “Ghulam”
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Adi Irani’s entry in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to land an important message about women’s safety!
Exclusive! Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari gets prepped and pampered before her Baby Shower! Check out the Inside pictures
Exclusive! Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari gets prepped and pampered before her Baby Shower! Check out the Inside pictures!