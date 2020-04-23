RJ Abhilash Thapliyal misses studio vibe working from home

MUMBAI: RJ-actor Abhilash Thapliyal has turned his house into a mini studio in order to run his radio show from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

" I have been doing my four hour slot of 'Mumbai Ka Sabse Bada Struggler' from home for over a month now. A radio set-up has been installed on my study table, also my 'office space' for those four hours. Apart from the limited technical intervention and lack of caller interaction what I am missing the most is the studio vibe," Abhilash shared.

He also misses making excuses for not attending meetings.

"This quarantine is making me work all the more. Earlier I would excuse myself from meetings by quoting ‘shoot hai yaar' or ‘aaj toh bahut busy hoon'. But now the management knows it all," he quipped.

Apart from entertaining the audience with his voice, Abhilash, who is also an actor, has started making comedy videos for his social media followers.

"During the lockdown, people are spending much of their time on social media. Right now digital platforms are a good way to make people more aware about the current situation.

"However, the grim reality of today is also reflected in the art forms and is common to almost all content on these online platforms.

While it is important to understand the gravity of the situation, it is also important not to forget the fun and the laughs, more especially now. I try to lighten to mood by developing narratives and different perspectives about this new normal - street dogs missing humans on the road, struggles of WWE wrestlers if they were stuck in the lockdown, perspective of inanimate objects such as vegetables, etc," Abhilash added.