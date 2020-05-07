Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh’s connection with Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: MTV's Roadies is one of the popular youth-based shows of our nation. The show has witnessed many youngsters coming together to compete against each other for various tasks. The one who survives till the end is declared as the winner.

The very first season of MTV Roadies saw Rannvijay Singh as the winner. The show opened several doors of success for the young actor and today is doing pretty well in his career.

Rannvijay's name is synonym to Roadies as he is associated with the show for a long time. From being a participant to a host and then a gang leader, Rannvijay's connection with Roadies is a special one.

We all know reality show's winners always grab several opportunities to appear in various other shows.

Rannvijay was one of them who has been offered India's most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Reportedly, the actor has been offered Bigg Boss not once or twice but seven times.

However, Rannvijay turned down the offer all time due to his other work commitments.

Well, we are sure the diehard fans will be thrilled to see the actor in Bigg Boss. Also, the makers seem to be extremely keen to get Rannvijay on board.

