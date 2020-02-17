Roadies Revolution season premiere update: Contestant confesses shooting a dog!

MUMBAI: Roadies Revolution began with the auditions round in the captial city. Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar talk about the change they intend to bring this season. They enter the audition area. Rannvijay announces all the items from chairs to props are recycled from waste items by the crew this time.

He announces that they won’t be having gang leaders but the four will act as leaders of revolution this time. The four leaders will have to earn stars starting from the audition round. The process is simple. They will just have to send a message saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Rannvijay’s phone predicting if the contestant will get selected.

A contestant named Aakash Rana from Chandigarh comes in after a few others. He has written about shooting a dog on the forehead in self-defense. Aakash says he had a gun and he was scared that the dog had rabies as it had attacked his nephew.

This starts a huge argument between Zabi and Aakash. The leaders get angry seeing Aakash’s attitude. Raftaar loses his cool and Rannvijay threatens to send him to jail as he had used the gun without license. During the interaction, Aakash also talks about hitting a girl during a New Year party. This time, he argues with Neha. Prince goes to him and asks him to rectify his mistakes and apologise. Raftaar schools him for misusing and disrespecting his family’s name. Rannvijay tells him to leave and Aakash storms towards Raftaar. Rannvijay goes to stop the contestant and Aakash won’t leave from the room.

Credits: TOI