Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss fame Naina Singh and Prince Narula to feature in a music video?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We've been at the forefront of reporting updates about various upcoming music videos.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. Apart from television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit, followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

Recently, we reported about actors Kanchi Singh-Vin Rana, Miesha Iyer-Krishna Kaul, Shakti Arora- Kanika Mann being roped in for respective music videos.

Well, now Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss fame Naina Singh seem to have teamed up with the king of reality shows Prince Narula for a music video.

Naina took to Instagram and shared a picture with Prince Narula and teased their fans about an upcoming surprise. She wrote: And what’s up Prince Narula???

It’s a surpriseeeeee.

Have a look at the post:

Prince already shared with his fans that he’ll be shooting for a couple of music videos soon and hence it can be speculated that Prince and Naina are uniting with each other for a music video.

