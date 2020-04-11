Rohan Bopanna’s latest video makes everyone go LOL; find out the reason

Check out Rohan Bopanna’s latest video which made everyone go LOL.
MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus lockdown, people are locked-up in their homes. Celebrities are utilizing this time to bond with their family and indulging in various activities.
Recently, we saw how Anushka Sharma gave her hubby Virat Kohli a new hair cut.
Now, the latest one to give her hubby a new haircut is Supriya. Well, tennis ace Rohan Bopanna took to his Instagram handle and revealed how his wife Supriya gave him a new haircut.
However, the result left everyone in splits.
Not just fans, even Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza could not stop from commenting on his post. Mahesh commented, “Well done @supriya.perspective” while Sania wrote, “Buhahahahahah.”
Sharing the video, Rohan captioned it as, “The idea of "give me a trim" to an army kid”
Check out the hilarious video here:
