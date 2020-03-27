News

Rohan Mehra wishes his love Kanchi Singh with heartfelt note

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra has been quite vocal about his relationship with actress Kanchi Singh. The popular television actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant took to his social media to share a cute and adorable picture with her to work her on her birthday.

Have a look at his post here.

Rohan and Kanchi met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even though sparks flew right when they met, they started by being friends first.

On the work front, Rohan will be next seen in the sequel of ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020.

Credits: India Forums

