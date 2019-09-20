News

Rohit Bakshi’s to make a shocking entry in ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’ as the new antagonist!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Rohit Bakshi, who is known for his roles in popular daily soaps like Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kutumb, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kumkum etc., is all set to make a dramatic entry in ZEE TV’s, Main Bhi Ardhangini.

The show, which is produced by Essel Vision, is a horror-thriller that has recently witnessed a changed storyline. As per latest reports, Deepshika Nagpal’s  character will make a shocking exit from the show, marking Rohit Bakshi’s entry as the new antagonist.

Main Bhi Ardhangini stars Ankit Raaj, Heena Parmar and Meer Ali in lead roles.

It will be interesting to see Rohit, who was last seen in Big Magic’s show Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, making a shocking entry in Main Bhi Ardhangini.

Tags > Rohit Bakshi, Zee TV, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Essel Vision, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, Big Magic, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kutumb, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kumkum, Deepshika Nagpal, Ankit Raaj, Heena Parmar, Meer Ali,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ather Habib
Ather Habib

past seven days