Rohit Bakshi’s to make a shocking entry in ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’ as the new antagonist!

MUMBAI: Rohit Bakshi, who is known for his roles in popular daily soaps like Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kutumb, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kumkum etc., is all set to make a dramatic entry in ZEE TV’s, Main Bhi Ardhangini.



The show, which is produced by Essel Vision, is a horror-thriller that has recently witnessed a changed storyline. As per latest reports, Deepshika Nagpal’s character will make a shocking exit from the show, marking Rohit Bakshi’s entry as the new antagonist.



Main Bhi Ardhangini stars Ankit Raaj, Heena Parmar and Meer Ali in lead roles.



It will be interesting to see Rohit, who was last seen in Big Magic’s show Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, making a shocking entry in Main Bhi Ardhangini.