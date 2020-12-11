Rohit Bharadwaj, Anila Kharbanda & Soniya Sharma to play leads in Aamna Sharif and Amit Kapoor’s next

MUMBAI: Actress Aamna Sharif and her husband Amit Kapoor have turned producers and are bringing a new show titled Mera Desh Bulaye Re, on DD Kisan under their banner Cynozure Networkz.

We hear that show is based on farmers and their problems to educate them.

According to our sources, the show will star Mahabharat fame Rohit Bharadwaj, Anila Kharbanda who was recently seen in Aladdin and Soniya Sharma who has been part of Naamkaran and Sanjivani 2. Rohit will depict the role of Karan, Anila as Mansi and Soniya will be seen as Nirjala.

As per the storyline, Karan from the village goes to America to study agriculture where he starts dating an NRI girl named Mansi who he gets along in India where she accompanies him to explore the country after 15 years. And then she figures out with Karan that the village is going through a lot of problems and helps Karan with fulfilling his dad's wishes. Also she figures out that there is another girl named Nirjala who happens to be Karan’s childhood friend who has been waiting for Karan ever since.

Anila and Soniya confirmed being part of the show while Rohit remained unavailable.

The show is expected to launch on 4 Jan 2021.

