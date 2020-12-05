Rohit Bhardwaj and Saurav Gurjar old time bond!

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Bhardwaj who is better known as Yudhistir from Mahabharat will be back in a web series called Myopia which is released on 30th November on Sky 9. Rohit is playing the character of a detective called Omkar Upadhyay and the thriller has a backdrop of the famous Taj Mahal. Interestingly Rohit’s co-star in Mahabharat Saurav Gurjar will be seen in Myopia as an antagonist. After Mahabharat, the duo will be sharing the screen again.

Speaking about their camaraderie, Rohit says,” When I asked Saurav about to act in my web series Myopia he joined the cast without asking anything. That’s the bond we share. He is a wonderful actor, I can’t reveal much about his character. He has played the role brilliantly. I am very proud of the fact that Saurav is presenting India at an international level (WWE). that’s very commendable. While shooting for Myopia we often went back to the time of Mahabharat in Umargaun where we used to shoot. The gym sessions where we used to work out together. There are a lot of things to share and I am happy that when I thought of producing Myopia Saurav’s name immediately came to my mind. He will surprise everyone with his performance.” Myopia is being directed by Ajay Bhuyan who has worked a lot in the South film industry.