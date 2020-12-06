Rohit Bhardwaj: My Indonesian fans are waiting for my comeback, it’s overwhelming!

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Bhardwaj, who took a break from showbiz after his show Mahabharat in 2014, is coming back now with a bang! The actor will be seen in a web series titled Myopia soon, which has been produced by him as well.

After Mahabharat, the actor had stayed in Indonesia for a while. He enjoys a massive fan following there. Now, that he is making his comeback soon, his Indonesian fans can’t keep calm!

“My fans over there are so sweet. They have been constantly asking me all these years when I will make my comeback and that they really want to see me on screen. The feeling is overwhelming and I am so happy that I am fulfilling their wishes. I hope they love my new series,” says Rohit.

Rohit, who has portrayed the character of Emperor Yudhistir in Mahabharat, went back to Indonesia after a year of the show wrapping up.