Rohit Chandel Aka Dhaval From The Star Plus Show Pandya Store Opined About His Experience Sharing The Screen With Famous Singer Aditya Narayan Who Graced The Special Double Episodes Of Pandya Store, To Air From 29th January - 2nd February On Star Plus!

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store will air two episodes in a single day for a whole week, starting from January 29th to February 2nd, with one episode at 6 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.The show recently completed a milestone of 1000 episodes and showered with so much love and support that they have announced one whole week of more episodes. Star Plus plans to keep its audience hooked on their seats. After an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval and Suhani and Natasha standing up to Sandeep, the upcoming track of the show Pandya Store would revolve around Dhaval fighting a life-and-death situation and returning home with Natasha. Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, and a special guest awaits his homecoming. Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan will grace the show Pandya Store for the special double episodes that will air from January 29th to February 2nd at 6 p.m. and another at 7.30 p.m. The audience will surely be mesmerised by his performance in the show! It would be a visual treat for the audience to view the magical performance of Aditya Narayan sharing the stage with the Pandya Store Family!

Rohit Chandel, aka Dhaval, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "I am excited about Aditya Narayan for gracing the sets of Pandya Store. The audience will witness a party being hosted by the Pandya family as Dhaval and Natasha return home after battling a dangerous situation. The special guest of the event is famous Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan. He is a part of the special episodes that will air from January 29th to February 2nd at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. It would be a double-visual treat for the audience. Aditya Narayan to lighten the mood and make the family members celebrate Dhaval’s homecoming. Major drama awaits the audience!"

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store to air two special episodes everyday for a week on Star Plus from 29th January- 2nd February at 6pm and 7.30pm!



