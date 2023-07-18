Rohit Chandel Roped In To Play A Lead Role In StarPlus Show Pandya Stores, And He Shares His Excitement For It

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:24
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

Pandya Store is all set to take a generational leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead along with Rohit Chandel, who is paired opposite her. Rohit Chandel will be seen essaying the role of Dhaval. The makers of the show recently dropped the generation leap promo, where the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness the new journey of Natasha and Dhaval.

Rohit Chandel, who essays the role of Dhaval in the StarPlus show Pandya Stores, states, "StarPlus is the channel that I have grown up watching, and to be associated with it, I feel blessed and grateful. Dhaval's character is very unique and energetic, and I have always expressed myself in my roles. Every unique thing tends to attract you, and the same happened with me for the character of Dhaval. I will give my 100%, take the legacy forward, and make the audience fall in love with me. I believe in my art, and it will attract the audience. Fans will surely fall in love with the love story of Natasha and Dhaval."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Watch the new journey on Star Plus starting July 25 at 7.30 p.m.

Rohit Chandel A Lead Role StarPlus Pandya Stores Priyanshi Yadav Dhaval Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:24

