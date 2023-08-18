Rohit Choudhary on being part of Gadar 2: I was certain of its success

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 04:00
Rohit

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is a superhit film that has managed to earn more than 84 crore in two days. Actor Rohit Choudhary, who is part of the film, is on cloud nine and feels happy to be associated with the project.

“Gadar 2 achieved a super hit status during pre-booking. The first two days brought in around 83-84 crore, and the movie had accumulated a grand total of around 240cr within 5 days of its launch. By around August 2nd, we were confident the film would reach 500 crore. My involvement with this project began during the scriptwriting phase, and I was certain of its success. Some theaters are operating 24/7, including night shows, creating a festive atmosphere. The theaters are consistently packed, and I am getting numerous ticket booking requests. The demand for Gadar 3 is evident, and I'm eager to continue being part of the Gadar franchise,” he says.

He adds, “Retired General Mahinder Singh, my uncle and next-door neighbor and his assistant and my friend, Col Surender Singh, played a pivotal role in aiding us with army permissions and insights. With General Mahinder Singh's experience from the India-Pakistan war, he provided valuable advice regarding army behavior, body language of officers like Karnals and Majors, and maintained a positive portrayal of the army throughout the film. His support was instrumental in the project's success.”

