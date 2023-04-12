Rohit Choudhary on His New Show 'Dalchini': I Am Eternally Grateful to Ravie and Sargun for Giving Me This Opportunity

Rohit

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Choudhary says that he is happy to be part of Dalchini. He adds that he has been getting a great response, “Dalchini has received a positive response. People are enjoying the content, and the feedback has been quite favourable. Viewers appreciate the show's Punjabi background, find it refreshing, as it's the first time the channel has showcased such a setting. The chemistry between Dalchini and Tej is well-received, and audiences are connecting with Dalchini's struggles. People are enthusiastic about every aspect of the show, including Tej and Tej's mom, with anticipation building for what unfolds with Tej's father. The positive feedback extends to the show's theme and concept. The feedback has been very positive, and viewers are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming story and episodes,” he says.

Talking about who he bonds with on the set, he says, “On the set, the entire cast is truly amazing, and everyone is nice. I feel a strong bond with everyone, including mom, Dalchini, Kala, my brother, and the uncles who are part of the show. I also have a cast member from my last show, Swarnagadh, who plays Chachi in this show. I've known her since the Last show. When it comes to bonding, I can't choose just one person because I connect well with everyone. Whether it's my "brother" Deepak or anyone else, I have great bonding with everyone because they are all really nice. Whenever I have the time, I make sure to spend it with everyone on the set.”

He loves working with Dreamiyata Entertainment, Ravie Dubey, and Sargun Mehta, as well. “It's truly wonderful. I am immensely thankful to both of them for having faith in me for the role of Tej and for giving me this opportunity. I am truly grateful. I was eagerly looking forward to working with Dreamiyata, especially since I'm based in Chandigarh. After Swaran Ghar and before Dalchini, I had some shoots in Bombay, and I genuinely missed being a part of Dreamiyata. Making a comeback with them was something I really wanted, and I express my deep gratitude to both the creatives and producers for trusting me and offering me this chance, with a special mention to Sargun ma'am. I'm at a loss for words on how to thank her, but I have immense respect, love, and admiration for her. Working with Dreamiyata has been nothing short of amazing,” he says.

Talking about the shoot, he says, “The experience has been truly wonderful. It's going really well because I always had a desire to portray a positive character. I was actively seeking an opportunity to play a positive role, and now that I have it, things are going exceptionally well. When you play a negative character, you have to change yourself completely. In such roles, you might not connect with half of what you're doing, and there's a constant need to act. However, in this positive character, I find a deep connection. Many things that I say align with my character, and when we deliver dialogues and perform, it comes from the heart. It feels great to know that it has been conveyed well and touched the heart. That's why I love this character. I'm truly enjoying shooting for this show, and while the biggest learning from this set is just starting, I haven't encountered any specific significant lessons yet.”
 

