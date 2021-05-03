Rohit Choudhary’s entry in Kumkum Bhagya to bring a BIG TWIST

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Tanu who has put fake allegations against Abhi and has landed him behind the bars. Pragya is determined to prove Abhi innocent and get him out of the jail as soon as possible. Alia and Rhea have also joined hands with Pragya in her mission.

Well, now the latest update is that the makers have planned an interesting track ahead for the viewers of the show and for the same a new grand entry can be witnessed in Kumkum Bhagya.

As per sources, actor Rohit Choudhary who has been a part of shows like Naagin 3, Brahmarakshas 2 among others is set to enter Kumkum Bhagya.

The buzz is that Rohit will play a negative role which will bring major twists in the show.

We called Rohit, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

For the uninitiated, the shoot of Kumkum Bhagya is currently happening in Goa because of the lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It has a stellar star cast including Shabbir Alhuwalia, Sriti Jha, Mughda Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Pooja Bannerjee, Reyhna Malhotra, Leena Jumani among others.

