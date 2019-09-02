News

Rohit to learn about Mahatre and Sonakshi's association in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 10:15 AM

MUMBAI: In daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi's friendship is turning into a love story.

Rohit and Sonakshi are still playing the love drama before the Sippys, while Suman is still unaware of what is going on between Rohit and Sonakshi.

In the meanwhile, a big challenge comes in front of Sonakshi when during Janmashtami, the police comes to arrest her.

We have seen that Sonakshi attends Mahatre's family function after cracking a deal with him to stop Pooja's scandal news from coming out in media.

The inspector suspects Sonakshi and asks her about her relation with the minister.

Rohit, who rushes to the police station to save Sonakshi, is shocked to know that Sonakshi visited Mahatre's house because of Pooja.

It will be interesting to see how this truth affect Sonakshi's relation with Rohit.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco...

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco Tapas Bar & Café, Khar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days