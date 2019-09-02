Rohit to learn about Mahatre and Sonakshi's association in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi's friendship is turning into a love story.



Rohit and Sonakshi are still playing the love drama before the Sippys, while Suman is still unaware of what is going on between Rohit and Sonakshi.



In the meanwhile, a big challenge comes in front of Sonakshi when during Janmashtami, the police comes to arrest her.



We have seen that Sonakshi attends Mahatre's family function after cracking a deal with him to stop Pooja's scandal news from coming out in media.



The inspector suspects Sonakshi and asks her about her relation with the minister.



Rohit, who rushes to the police station to save Sonakshi, is shocked to know that Sonakshi visited Mahatre's house because of Pooja.



It will be interesting to see how this truth affect Sonakshi's relation with Rohit.