Rohit locks Sonakshi in car trunk in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.



Rohit and Sonakshi's life is full of trouble.



Rohit is worried for Sonakshi as he knows that this news leak is going to affect her career.



The latter is trying to deal with all this, and soon, she has to quit her show.



Rohit learns about this and realizes that Sonakshi must be devastated.



He thus meets Sonakshi and asks her to come on a romantic date with him, but she refuses.



However, Rohit is determined to cheer her up.



He thus picks Sonakshi up and locks her in the car trunk.



He asks her to agree for dinner and threatens to not bring her out if she does not.



Sonakshi then agrees for the date.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.