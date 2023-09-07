Rohit Purohit Set to Captivate Audiences as the Charming Protagonist in Gauna Ek Pratha

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show, Gauna Ek Pratha, continues to generate excitement as they announce the addition of the talented actor Rohit Purohit to the cast. Rohit will be portraying the character of Gaurav, a happy and charming village boy who is deeply devoted to his mother.

Gaurav's character brings a sense of joy and positivity to the narrative of Gauna Ek Pratha. With dreams of becoming a model, he ventures into the city with the hope of a better future, promising to return for Gehna, the love of his life.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rohit shares, "I am excited to be a part of Gauna Ek Pratha! Playing the character of Gaurav has been an incredible experience for me. Gaurav's optimism, charm, and strong sense of family resonate deeply with me. It's a pleasure to bring his life journey and portray his emotions on screen."

"Gauna: Ek Pratha" takes you on Gehna's journey of self-discovery and resilience. Amidst the challenges and societal norms she encounters, Gehna's love for her husband, Gaurav, and her relentless determination to fulfill her Gauna become the driving forces that propel this gripping narrative forward. Brace yourself for a captivating tale where love, sacrifice, and unexpected twists intertwine as Gehna navigates the complexities of relationships and societal expectations. Witness her embodiment of strength and commitment as she embraces her path with resolve.

Don't miss the captivating chemistry between Gaurav (Rohit Purohit) and Gehna (Krutika Desai), as they bring their characters' love story to life only on Shemaroo Umang.