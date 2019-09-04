Rohit rebels against family to support Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In the interesting track of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi are currently facing the toughest time.



Rohit is tensed as Sonakshi is dragged into the murder case of Mahatre's wife.



The police suspects Sonakshi's hand in helping Mahatre and his brother escape.



However, Sonakshi is innocent, and Rohit trusts her.



The Sippy family stands against Rohit's intimacy with Sonakshi.



Rohit gets into a heated argument with his father, who stands against Sonakshi and stops Rohit from maintaining further contact with her.



The murder mystery has put a question mark on Sonakshi's character and her image, but Rohit stands with Sonakshi and supports her against his family.



The audience will get to see the increasing proximity of Rohit and Sonakshi with this incident.