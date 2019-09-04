News

Rohit rebels against family to support Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 10:19 AM

MUMBAI: In the interesting track of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi are currently facing the toughest time.

Rohit is tensed as Sonakshi is dragged into the murder case of Mahatre's wife.

The police suspects Sonakshi's hand in helping Mahatre and his brother escape.

However, Sonakshi is innocent, and Rohit trusts her.

The Sippy family stands against Rohit's intimacy with Sonakshi.

Rohit gets into a heated argument with his father, who stands against Sonakshi and stops Rohit from maintaining further contact with her.

The murder mystery has put a question mark on Sonakshi's character and her image, but Rohit stands with Sonakshi and supports her against his family.

The audience will get to see the increasing proximity of Rohit and Sonakshi with this incident.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • eh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's critical...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Azaan disowns Noor post...
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mr Bajaj's turns...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abhi and Pragya's...
  • Kundali Bhagya[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Karan and Preeta's...
  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sonakshi's career in...

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days