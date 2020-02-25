News

Rohit Roy’s latest picture will make your jaws drop!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2020 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Many celebrities inspire us with their dedication to fitness. They shell out some major goals and make us want to hit the gym. Actor Rohit Roy recently took to social media and shared his flab to ab journey, quite literally.
The first picture sees Rohit in a not so fit condition with his tummy out and heavy arms. But the next picture is no less than a miracle. The snap sees a super-fit and toned Rohit with a six-pack-abs, triceps and biceps. Well, the radiance on his face, too, is unmissable.
Rohit’s caption read, 'Not bad eh? But remember this, it might be tough to transform but it’s tougher to sustain.. Fitness is a journey, not a destination!'

