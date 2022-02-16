Rohit Shetty all praise for HP Police orchestra on 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty promises that he will collaborate with the Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra band for his movies on talent-based reality show 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'. He is coming as a special guest on the show.

He made this commitment post their performance on the song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the movie 'Border'.

While Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty have all the compliments for them, Parineeti Chopra called their performance her favourite act of the day. Rohit, on the other hand, ranked it among the best acts. The band then gave a special tribute to the director for creating inspiration among the youth towards the police force.

'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' which is judged by Mithun Chakraborty , Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra airs on Colors.

SOURCE: IANS